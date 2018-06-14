Wallabies unchanged for second Test against Ireland

2018 FIFA World Cup
Wallabies unchanged for second Ireland Test

Australia will go into their second Test against Ireland unchanged after its win in the series opener.

Michael Cheika named the same 23 that claimed an 18-9 win in Brisbane for the second Test in Melbourne.

Despite the returns of Ned Hanigan (knee) and Rory Arnold (suspension), the Wallabies will be unchanged.

It marks the first time Cheika has named an unchanged 23 for back-to-back matches since taking charge in late 2014.

Ireland is looking to keep the series alive, with the final Test to be played in Sydney.

 

Australia: Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty, Samu Kerevi, Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Sekope Kepu, Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman, David Pocock, Michael Hooper, Caleb Timu.
Replacements: Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Tui, Pete Samu, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge.

 
