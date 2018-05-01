Wallabies star Phipps apologises for bar urination

An apologetic Phipps fronted the media on Tuesday after news broke of an incident at the Woollahra Hotel, where the 29 year-old Australian was kicked out on his buck's night while wearing a cow suit in April.

Speaking to reporters, Phipps – who married his wife Ebony Grace on Saturday – said: "I'm a goose, if I'm going to do the crime, I'll pay the time.

"It's always been in my character to stand up and accept the responsibility, I was a bloody idiot.

"It's one of those things I wanted to front straight away and get the apology out there and make sure everyone knows how sorry I am.

"There are going to be some sanctions handed down and I'll accept them.

"My role at the club is something that's pretty important and to be honest that's not the way we should carry ourselves.

"There won't be any fight from me. It's something I just wanted to do and get on the front foot and get back to playing footy.

"I've spoken to Rugby Australia, they've voiced their displeasure, they're not very happy.

"It's something that will be shored up today and then we can move on."