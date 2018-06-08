2018 FIFA World Cup
Wales prop Jones to miss Argentina clash

Prop Wyn Jones will miss Wales' two-Test series against Argentina due to a calf injury.

David Rogers/Getty Images

The Scarlets forward - who came on as a second-half substitute during his country's thrilling 22-20 win over South Africa last weekend - picked up the problem during a training session.

Jones was due to start against the Pumas in San Juan on Saturday but his unavailability sees club colleague Rob Evans promoted from the bench.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has drafted in Nicky Smith to his list of substitutes but is yet to announce if he will call up a replacement front-rower.

After the clash at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, Wales and Argentina move on to Santa Fe for the second Test..

