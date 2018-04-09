Wales announces November international schedule

Warren Gatland's side will continues its preparations for the 2019 World Cup with four home games before the end of the year, all taking place at the Principality Stadium.

Wales kicks off against the Scots on Sunday 4 November (AEST).

The two Six Nations rivals meet in Cardiff in a game played to help raise funds for the charity of Doddie Weir, the former Scotland and British and Irish Lions forward who is suffering from motor neurone disease.

Wales will then face Australia, who has won the last 13 meetings between the sides, including a thrilling 29-21 triumph last year.

Tonga is next up on Sunday 18 November (AEST), with the schedule concluding with a Test against the Springboks the next weekend.

“First and foremost we have an impressive fixture list for the Under Armour Series this autumn, one that will challenge Warren and his team and provide ideal preparation for the following Six Nations Championship and the 2019 Rugby World Cup thereafter, and also some fascinating contests to capture the imaginations of the rugby loving public in Wales," said WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips.