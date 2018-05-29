UEFA Champions League
Te'o out as England makes changes for South Africa

Ben Te'o has joined Cameron Redpath and Jack Willis in withdrawing from the England squad to tour South Africa in June.

Worcester centre Te'o, who battled an ankle injury last year, will miss the three-Test series due to a quad problem which requires a "small repair".

Redpath and Willis both pulled out with serious knee injuries.

In their places come Northampton Saints fly-half Piers Francis, Wasps' Nathan Hughes and uncapped Gloucester full-back Jason Woodward.

Born in New Zealand, Woodward initially joined Bristol in September 2016 and could now be in line for a first international appearance against the Springboks.

