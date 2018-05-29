Te'o out as England makes changes for South Africa

Worcester centre Te'o, who battled an ankle injury last year, will miss the three-Test series due to a quad problem which requires a "small repair".

Redpath and Willis both pulled out with serious knee injuries.

In their places come Northampton Saints fly-half Piers Francis, Wasps' Nathan Hughes and uncapped Gloucester full-back Jason Woodward.

Born in New Zealand, Woodward initially joined Bristol in September 2016 and could now be in line for a first international appearance against the Springboks.