Sublime Fiji earns historic first win over France

Fiji had lost all of its previous nine encounters against Les Bleus, albeit their last match up was in 2014, but a sublime showing brought a stunned silence to the Stade de France.

The visitor trailed by two points at the break despite scores from Semi Radradra and Josua Tuisova, as Guilhem Guirado touched down twice from driving mauls for the host, which had won all of its previous six home matches against Fiji without conceding a first-half try.

A second-half onslaught failed to materialise from France, though, and three penalties from Ben Volavola secured a famous Fiji win.

Radradra blitzed through the France defence for the opening try and Tuisova dived over in the right corner after more great Fiji play after Guirado had responded for France.

Vereniki Goneva was denied a brilliant breakaway score down the left flank after it was ruled Radradra was offside, and Guirado's second on the stroke of half-time had France in front at the break.

But Volavola kicked two penalties either side of Tuisova seeing a try ruled out from Leone Nakarawa's outrageous offload due to a late tackle from Campese Ma'afu in the build-up.

Volavola added another three points with the last kick of the game to compound a miserable evening for France, which won one of its three November internationals.