Springboks dealt Marx blow

The Lions hooker suffered a high-grade tear of his hamstring during a 28-19 defeat to the Hurricanes last Sunday (AEST).

Marx does not require surgery, but the 23-year-old will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

The loss of Marx is a blow to new Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of a one-off Test against Wales in Washington DC and three clashes with England on home soil.

Marx was named SA Rugby Player of the Year in 2017 and also claimed the SA Rugby Young Player and Super Rugby Player of the Year awards.