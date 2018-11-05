Six added to Scotland squad

Watch Scotland v Fiji LIVE on beIN SPORTS this Saturday from 1.30am AEDT

Adam Ashe, Scott Cummings, Nick Grigg and Stuart Hogg - all of Glasgow Warriors - have been called up alongside Sale Sharks back-row Josh Strauss and Worcester Warriors fly-half Duncan Weir.

Gregor Townsend welcomed the players into his group following various injuries suffered by Scotland internationals in club action at the weekend.

Blade Thomson injured his head and James Lang his ribs, while David Denton and Matt Scott continue to recover from head blows with Leicester Tigers and Edinburgh respectively.

Ross Ford, Henry Pyrgos and Dougie Fife have returned to Edinburgh.

Scotland face Fiji on Saturday followed by South Africa and Argentina as they aim to bounce back from a 21-10 defeat in Wales.