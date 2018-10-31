Scotland welcomes back senior stars for Wales Test

Watch Wales v Scotland LIVE on beIN SPORTS this Sunday from 1.45am AEDT

Scotland has numerous injury problems ahead of its fixtures in the coming month, but Townsend has still had the opportunity to improve the team from the last set of internationals.

Just four starters played in the Test win against Argentina in June as Stuart McInally returns as captain.

Townsend can call on the experience of Glasgow Warriors stars Tommy Seymour, Lee Jones, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar and Ali Price, while several players return from rests.

Jonny Gray, Willem Nel, Hamish Watson and Ryan Wilson are all in the starting XV. Darcy Graham could debut from the bench.

"We've had a productive two weeks, both in St Andrews and Edinburgh, and the players have worked hard to put our game into place," Townsend said.

"As always, we expect a very tough Test match against Wales in Cardiff – a contest that will be physically and technically demanding in a noisy arena. It's a challenge we look forward to facing."

Scotland XV to face Wales: Blair Kinghorn, Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones, Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Allan Dell, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Ben Toolis, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Alex Allan, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Pete Horne, Darcy Graham.