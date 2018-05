The centre picked up the problem while training with Glasgow Warriors and was sent for tests, which confirmed he would miss his country's fixtures next month.

Mark Bennett, who has not featured for Scotland since the 61-21 Calcutta Cup drubbing to England in the 2017 Six Nations, has been called up as Dunbar's replacement.

Scotland meets Canada on 10 June, takes on USA a week later and then round out their tour with a fixture against Argentina on 24 June (AEST).