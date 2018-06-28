2018 FIFA World Cup
Scotland lock Swinson facing long lay-off

Scotland and Glasgow Warriors lock Tim Swinson will be out for around six months after undergoing surgery on his leg.

Swinson lasted just five minutes into Scotland 44-15 thrashing of Argentina last weekend before suffering an injury blow.

The Warriors on Thursday revealed that the forward has gone under the knife and faces a long road to recovery.

"Tim Swinson has undergone surgery on a leg injury sustained in Scotland’s 44-15 win over Argentina in Resistencia on Saturday," a short statement on the Pro14 club's website said.

"The 31-year-old returned home to undergo the operation and is expected to be out of action for around six months."

