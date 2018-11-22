Schmidt to confirm Ireland future after USA clash

Schmidt has masterminded Ireland's rise up the world rankings since taking charge in 2013, winning three Six Nations titles – including a grand slam this year.

Ireland reached the quarter-finals of the 2015 Rugby World Cup but are expected to go further in Japan next year, particularly after last weekend's victory over New Zealand.

Schmidt has been linked with the All Blacks role should Steve Hansen step away from the world champion, with clarity expected in the coming days.

"It's a decision that will probably not be finalised until Sunday really," he said.

"But it's a decision that's been a long time coming.

"The family I have probably committed most to is this family that I live with in Carton House, as much as the family I have at home.

"So we've put our heads together and tried to reconcile how we can best maybe cater for both.

"I think certainly [it will be announced] early next week.

"I'd like to be able to take a deep breath on Sunday and then...I know I can't continue to just go backwards and forwards because to be honest I've beaten myself up enough about this decision.

"I'm probably going to be the most pleased of anyone when it finally is made."