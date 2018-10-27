Ruthless All Blacks complete Bledisloe whitewash

Barrett scored four tries in the second Test at Eden Park, a week after crossing in the first back in August, and the reigning world player of the year added one of five tries for the clinical All Blacks at Nissan Stadium.

The world champion side ran away with it after going in at the break with a 17-10 lead after tries from Liam Squire and Kieran Read, Sefa Naivalu scoring Australia's opening try in his first Test since last June just before the interval.

New Zealand overpowered its trans-Tasman rival in the second half, Barrett scoring an excellent try before Ben Smith and the prolific Rieko Ioane rubbed salt into the wounds by going over either side of an Israel Folau score.

Barrett also showed his class with the boot, finishing with a tally of 17 points as the Rugby Championship winner started its tour with an emphatic win to heap more misery on under-pressure Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika.

New Zealand finished strongly yet again after a dramatic late win over South Africa last time out, Smith and Ioane scoring with Tolu Latu in the sin bin for lashing out at Codie Taylor 13 minutes from time.