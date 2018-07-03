The Sables were pictured lying among their luggage on the streets in Tunisia, having been angered by the condition of the hotel they were due to stay in ahead of the weekend's Rugby Africa Gold Cup clash.

Having been contacted by World Rugby, Rugby Africa assured fans that the issue was resolved as Zimbabwe was shown to another hotel, while executive member Khaled Babbou is en route to Beja to examine the accommodation.

"I apologise on behalf of Tunisia Rugby Union," he said. "We pride ourselves in hosting Rugby Africa tournaments every year and make every effort to meet the best international standards in terms of accommodation and other infrastructure.

"Something went wrong for which I am sorry, but this was corrected this morning in consultation with the Sables management team.

"I can assure you that there was absolutely no intention to destabilise our opponents and we will make every possible effort to ensure they have a good preparation ahead of Saturday's match."

Sables flanker Takudzwa Mandiwanza claimed, speaking to Capitalk FM, that the team had not received its match fee for last week's game in Kenya and were then detained for almost six hours in the airport in Tunisia.

"If it wasn't for the coach [former South Africa boss Peter de Villiers] buying us sandwiches and a few drinks from his own money, we'd be hungry right now," he said.

"The situation is very frustrating and disheartening."