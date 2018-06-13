Robertson dismisses 'flattering' Wales talk

Wales is looking for its next coach, set to come in after next year's World Cup, and reports in the United Kingdom indicate Robertson features on a shortlist.

The Crusaders boss is a little bemused by the speculation, however, insisting he has heard nothing.

"Wow, I don't know about that," Robertson, a keen surfer, said. "I'm not sure where that's come from.

"I don't know if they have got a wave pool in Cardiff but it's always flattering to get those opportunities.

"I suppose that is part of the coaching job; when a new job comes up, your name is going to be bandied around. No, I haven't heard anything.

"Like I said, it's flattering but I haven't heard anything - I am happy here."

Robertson's Crusaders contract expires in 2019. The former All Blacks player previously coached New Zealand Under-20s.