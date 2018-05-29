Relaxed Hartley confident of returning

England captain Dylan Hartley says he is itching to return to rugby after shelving any thoughts of a premature retirement.

Hartley was ruled out of the June tour of South Africa by a concussion sustained in the Six Nations defeat to Ireland in March.

The knock also forced him out of the remainder of Northampton Saints' Premiership campaign and sparked speculation the 32 year-old would consider ending a career that began with Worcester Warriors in 2005.

The 93-cap veteran insists he has maintained his passion for the game amid a prolonged period of rest.

"I'm good and I'm feeling a lot better," Hartley said. "I've taken some good advice from the best people going - my mum probably being at the top of the list.

"As soon as the decision was made for me not to be involved for the tail-end of the season, it took a lot of pressure off.

"Rest has been the best thing for me. The mental pressure has been taken away by not trying to get back early, not trying to make it back for a tour, for end-of-season games.

"With any injury, it makes you evaluate your career. But I've got good advice around me and knowing how I feel myself, I'm confident I'll be back playing. And I can't wait."