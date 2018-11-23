Pocock ruled out of England showdown

Pocock did the damage during a victory over Italy last weekend, but was named in the Wallabies team for the Cook Cup showdown at Twickenham on Sunday (AEDT).

Michael Cheika admitted the flanker was not fully fit after naming his side, but said he was desperate to take on Eddie Jones' men.

Pocock will not feature in the final match of the tour after all, though, after failing a fitness test on Friday.

Pete Samu is expected to replace key man Pocock, with Kurtley Beale potentially drafted in to take a spot on the bench.