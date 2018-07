The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has confirmed Wayne Pivac will succeed Warren Gatland as coach of Wales after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Pivac has enjoyed notable success with the Scarlets, winning the Pro12 in 2017 before reaching the final - and the last four of the European Champions Cup - in 2018.

He has now been chosen to succeed fellow New Zealander Gatland, who took charge of Wales in November 2007 but had long since confirmed he would stand down after next year's World Cup in Japan.