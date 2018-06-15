2018 FIFA World Cup
Rugby Union

O'Mahony defends Pocock after criticism

Peter O'Mahony has defended David Pocock after the Wallabies flanker was described as a "cancer on the game" by former Ireland international Neil Francis.

Getty Images

Francis took aim at Pocock in a newspaper column this week, bemoaning the 30 year-old's tactics at the breakdown while also saying he has a "grudging admiration" for the Wallabies forward.

Captain O'Mahony said the tourists do not agree with Francis's comments as they prepare to try and level the three-match series at AAMI Park.

"I don't read a huge of media stuff and I don't read a huge amount of Neil Francis stuff but I certainly don't think that's the opinion we, certainly as a group, or as a nation have of David," he said.

"He's an incredible rugby player - you saw the impact on the game he had last week and I certainly wouldn't be standing by a comment like that."

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was also unimpressed with Francis's comments.

"That guy needs to choose his words a little better I think, to be honest," Cheika said. "It's not a very nice thing to say. I'm not worried about what he thinks about Poey's footy, I just think that's not a very nice term to use.

"There's people who are really sick out there. I'm not into that.

"He used to say a lot of stuff about us when I coached Leinster as well. Some unflattering words he would use for his own publicity. That's fine."

News
Previous Robshaw dropped for South Africa test
Read
Robshaw dropped for South Africa test
Next