Ireland faces the Wallabies in the first of three Tests in Brisbane and legendary former centre O'Driscoll believes the hosts' team environment may not be the easiest of places to be.

Full-back Folau has caused controversy with his outspoken anti-gay views, which are based upon his strong religious beliefs.

In contrast, Pocock is a well-publicised supporter of equal rights and has warned that Folau's choice to air his opinions could have damaging effects on those who view the star back as a role model but are grappling with their identities.

Pocock and Folau faced the media to insist their differences would not harm the team dynamic.

Waratahs man Pocock said he could "absolutely" put their views to one side and play together, while Folau revealed details of a previous conversation held between the pair, emphasising that he and his team-mate "respect each other fully".

O'Driscoll questioned whether their opposing standpoints could create an uneasy dressing room.

"When you have someone like David Pocock and Israel Folau, I wonder what the team dynamic is like in the Australia camp when you have two people with such differing opinions and both as vocal as the other on what their stance is," O'Driscoll said. "It can't help for positive relations but I suppose they're professionals and they have to treat their own personal opinions separately to their rugby playing careers.

"But I would definitely think from David Pocock's situation it can't be easy when you disagree so much, but I suppose in some ways it's perhaps the same for Israel Folau."

O'Driscoll was surprised Folau faced no punishment from Rugby Australia or the Waratahs after an Instagram comment which claimed gay people should go to hell unless they repent their sins.

"I was somewhat intrigued as to how the Waratahs did deal with it because in many other organisations you might not have had a similar outcome," he added.

"You have a responsibility in the public domain...you can have a point of view but when it's as outspoken...when you know your comments are going to antagonise huge numbers of people that listen to them...we talk about the game being an inclusive game, rugby is such a diverse game for all shapes and sizes and you're not spreading the values of what the game is about.

"Personally I would find it quite difficult to be involved in a team environment with someone that is of that opinion but that's my own personal belief because I believe in equality in all forms."