McFadden to miss Champions Cup final

McFadden limped out of Leinster's 38-16 victory over Scarlets in the European Champions Cup semi-final on April 21 and has since been diagnosed with a hamstring injury.

That will see the 31-year-old miss this weekend's European final with Racing 92 in Bilbao, and the climax of the Pro14 campaign – Leinster facing Munster in the last four on 20 May.

"He played so well and fought his way back into form and fought his way into the team in a really competitive position," coach Stuart Lancaster said of McFadden, speaking to RTE.

"We're blessed we've got a lot of players in that position but we're really disappointed for him."

There was some positive news for Leinster ahead of Sunday's continental final in Bilbao, though, with scrum-half Luke McGrath set to be passed fit following an ankle problem.