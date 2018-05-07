LaLiga
Rugby Union

McFadden to miss Champions Cup final

Leinster will be without Ireland international Fergus McFadden for the closing weeks of the season as it looks to wrap up the double.

Getty Images

Watch the Champions Cup final LIVE on beIN SPORTS on Sunday morning from 1.45am (AEST)

McFadden limped out of Leinster's 38-16 victory over Scarlets in the European Champions Cup semi-final on April 21 and has since been diagnosed with a hamstring injury.

That will see the 31-year-old miss this weekend's European final with Racing 92 in Bilbao, and the climax of the Pro14 campaign – Leinster facing Munster in the last four on 20 May.

"He played so well and fought his way back into form and fought his way into the team in a really competitive position," coach Stuart Lancaster said of McFadden, speaking to RTE.

"We're blessed we've got a lot of players in that position but we're really disappointed for him."

There was some positive news for Leinster ahead of Sunday's continental final in Bilbao, though, with scrum-half Luke McGrath set to be passed fit following an ankle problem.

News
Previous Watch live this week: the best of tennis, football
Read
Watch live this week: the best of tennis, football and European rugby!
Next