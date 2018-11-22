Kolisi to lead unchanged Springboks

Kolisi only received a warning from the match citing commissioner after striking Peter Horne with his head during the first half at Murrayfield.

That means the lock is free to face Wales on Sunday (AEDT) as the Springboks aim to finish 2018 with three successive victories.

Centre Jesse Kriel will earn his 40th cap at the Principality Stadium, while half-backs Handre Pollard and Embrose Papier will look to build on an impressive showing against the Scots.

South Africa's only change to the matchday squad comes in the replacements after Eben Etzebeth was brought onto the bench in place of Lood de Jager.

"Wales have a formidable squad and their current run of eight unbeaten Tests is proof and also an indication of their good form at the moment," said director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

"As I've said before, we know Saturday's Test is going to be our most difficult match of the tour.

"We will be desperate to win, and to end the tour on a high would be fantastic for the experience and growth of this squad."

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Sbu Nkosi, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Francois Louw, Ivan van Zyl, Elton Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe.