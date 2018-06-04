Koch and Kruis sign new Saracens deals

Premiership champions Sarries have enjoyed great success in recent seasons, with South Africa international Koch and England man Kruis playing key roles in their 2016-2017 European Champions Cup triumph.Koch has penned a contract renewal until 2022, while academy graduate Kruis's new deal runs to 2021.

"We're delighted that Vinnie and George have signed new deals with the club," director of rugby Mark McCall said. "Both of them are phenomenal assets to the club and we look forward to seeing them continue to develop in a Saracens shirt over the coming seasons."