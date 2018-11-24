Jones enthused after Wallabies win

The 37-18 win was England's sixth in succession against Australia, its best run against the Wallabies.

Jonny May, Elliot Daly, Joe Cokanasiga and Owen Farrell all scored in the four-try showing, which made it three wins from four in November, with its only loss a narrow defeat to New Zealand.

It puts England back on track ahead of a Rugby World Cup in 2019, having endured a torrid run of five straight Test defeats earlier this year, and Jones is encouraged by the team's progression.

"I think there's a feeling within the side that we're going in the right direction that's the main thing," he said. "We're well poised to keep going forward."

Jones is also delighted with the depth in his squad, with the likes of Ben Moon, Alec Hepburn and Cokanasiga boosting their reputations over the past month.

"I have to start with Ben Moon and Alec Hepburn, they've played well against good teams and acquitted themselves well," he added. "Maro [Itoje] continues to grow and he'll be the best lock in the world.

"There are a couple of guys who have gone up the ladder, there's a winger [Cokanasiga] today who did a bit of damage. We always felt we had a player of potential, he's growing in stature when he plays for us and he'll only get better."