The match between Ireland and New Zealand sees the world's top two international teams face each other in Dublin, but the history of this fixture is decidedly one-sided.

The All Blacks have won 28 of the 30 matches between these teams, drawing once and losing a famous encounter in Chicago two years ago.

Trips to Dublin have invariably ended in victory for New Zealand, which has restricted Ireland to single figures on 10 of its past 15 visits.

Steve Hansen's men have won their last five matches in a row and are on a winning run of eight away from home - they have not lost in Europe since a 38-21 defeat to England in December 2012.

If they score 26 points this weekend, the All Blacks will surpass 500 for the third consecutive year, having failed to reach that marker in each of the eight years prior.

However, Ireland has every reason to be confident about its chances.

Joe Schmidt's side has won 16 of their past 17 matches, and only three times in that period has it conceded more than 20 points in a single game.

The Six Nations Champion is also on its longest ever winning streak at home, carrying 10 consecutive victories at the Aviva Stadium into the fixture. That said, its last defeat in Dublin came at the hands of New Zealand in November 2016.

PLAYER STATS

- Ireland's Johnny Sexton (383) is just 14 points shy of eclipsing Ronan O'Gara (396) as the most prolific point scorer at the Aviva Stadium/Lansdowne Road in Test history.

- New Zealand's Beauden Barrett has scored 106 Test points in 2018, the most of any player and one of just two (Handre Pollard, 100) to have reached a century this year.

- Irish duo CJ Stander (157) and Bundee Aki (123) have made more carries than any other players in tier one of Test rugby in 2018 while New Zealand's Rieko Ioane (41) and Ben Smith (38) have beaten the most defenders this year.

- Beauden Barrett (8) and Aaron Smith (7) have assisted more tries than any other players in the top tier of Test rugby in 2018.

THE TEAMS

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton, Kieran Marmion; Cian Healy, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Dan Leavy, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Ben Smith, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Karl Tu'inukuafe, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Liam Squire, Ardie Savea, Kieran Read.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown.

STARTING XV COMPARISON

AVERAGE AGE

Ireland: 28 years 227 days

New Zealand: 27y 278d

AVERAGE HEIGHT

Ireland: 188cm

New Zealand: 188cm



AVERAGE HEIGHT (FORWARDS)

Ireland: 192cm

New Zealand: 193cm

AVERAGE HEIGHT (BACKS)

Ireland: 184cm

New Zealand: 182cm

PACK WEIGHT

Ireland: 890kg

New Zealand: 921kg

AVERAGE WEIGHT

Ireland: 103kg

New Zealand: 105kg

AVERAGE WEIGHT (FORWARDS)

Ireland: 111kg

New Zealand: 115kg

AVERAGE WEIGHT (BACKS)

Ireland: 94kg

New Zealand: 92kg