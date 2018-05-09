Ireland coaching quartet agree new deals

Forward coach Easterby, defence coach Farrell and skills and kicking coach Murphy have agreed contracts until June 2020.

Feek is to take up a position with Japanese side NEC in the coming weeks due to a change in personal circumstances, but the scrum coach will continue to work for Ireland until the end of the World Cup in Japan.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora commented: "We have a world-class coaching group that has driven and sustained high levels of performance on the international stage.

"They also support the work of the provinces with their technical expertise and play an important role in the development of young players on the pathway to international honours."

Head coach Joe Schmidt, who masterminded a Six Nations Grand Slam triumph this year, is contracted until after the World Cup.