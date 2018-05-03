Ireland and Ulster winger Trimble to retire

Ireland and Ulster winger Andrew Trimble is to retire after a 13-year career.

Trimble is Ulster's record appearance holder with 229, while he also racked up 70 caps for Ireland after making his debut against Australia in November 2005.

The 33 year-old represented his country at the 2007 and 2011 Rugby World Cups, but injury on the eve of the 2015 tournament saw him ruled out.

As well as starting every game in Ireland's 2014 Six Nations triumph, Trimble was part of the sides that claimed a first away win against South Africa in Cape Town and a historic first victory against New Zealand in 2016.

In an open letter published on Ulster's website, Trimble wrote: "I know that I've been incredibly fortunate to have realised not one of my dreams, but two of them; to play for Ulster and to play for Ireland.

"These have been some of the most fulfilling days of my life and I feel nothing but gratitude for them.

"But there's no way of stopping time - and I see that each day in the lives of my two young children, who are now close to beating me over five metres.

"So, I wanted to let you know that this will be my last season playing professional rugby."