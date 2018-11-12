Injured Lee departs as Wales prepares for Tonga

The Scarlets prop has been battling the issue while with the team and has not played for his country since the Six Nations earlier this year, sitting out Test wins over Scotland and Australia in recent weeks.It has now been decided Lee will not be fit in time to feature against either Tonga or South Africa before the end of the month and he has departed the Wales camp.

"It's unfortunate for Samson. He's an outstanding rugby player and he's suffered a few injuries," Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins said. "It's sad to lose him but it is what it is."

The clash with the Wallabies gave Wales further injury concerns, but Jenkins is confident both Tomas Francis and George North will recover swiftly.

"The boys are a bit battered and bruised after a tough Test match - as you'd expect against Australia," Jenkins said. "But there's always smiles when you come out on top. We managed to scrape through for the first time in 10 years, so the atmosphere is pretty good.

"Francis is OK. He'll be alright. We'll see how he goes in the next few days. It's the culmination of a tough Test match. These boys go through the mill when they play, but hopefully he'll be fine and be in contention.

"George North is the same. We'll see how he goes the next few days. He had a heavy knock and couldn't play any further part in the game. They'll go through the treatment."