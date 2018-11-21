Hogg fit for much-changed Scotland

Stuart Hogg is fit to start for Scotland against Argentina, but Gregor Townsend has made eight changes to his side.

Scotland was narrowly beaten by South Africa last week, with Glasgow Warriors full-back Hogg hobbling off with an ankle issue.

However, the 26 year-old is fit to face the Pumas and takes his place in an otherwise experimental line-up that features an all-new front row.

Allan Dell, Fraser Brown and Simon Berghan are handed the starting jobs up front, having finished the clash with the Springboks, while Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie and Josh Strauss are also in the pack.

In the backs, Finn Russell moves to inside centre while Adam Hastings and Blair Kinghorn come in, with Hogg again at full-back.

"With four Test matches in succession, we've been conscious of rotating the squad to enable as many players as possible to be in the best physical condition for each contest," Townsend said.

"We are expecting those selected this weekend to bring energy and huge effort to the game and seize the opportunity to perform at their best level against a very good team.

"It will be another huge challenge, not only for our forward pack, but also for our defence – as Argentina play ambitious, skilful and effective attacking rugby."

Scotland team to face Argentina: Stuart Hogg, Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings, Greig Laidlaw; Allan Dell, Fraser Brown, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Josh Strauss.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Alex Allan, Willem Nel, Sam Skinner, Ryan Wilson, George Horne, Alex Dunbar, Byron McGuigan.