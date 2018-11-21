France to wear rainbow laces in support of Thomas

WATCH France v Fiji LIVE on beIN SPORTS
Thomas – capped 100 times by Wales – claimed to have been targeted for his sexuality after his country's 74-24 win against Tonga.
South Wales Police subsequently confirmed a 16 year-old boy had admitted assaulting Thomas and would be dealt with through restorative justice at the former player's request.
French Rugby Federation vice-president Serge Simon has now revealed that France will sport the multicoloured laces in solidarity with Thomas, who won the 2005 Heineken Cup final with Toulouse.
"Dear Gareth Thomas. All of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic [assault] you've been victim of," Simon tweeted.
"To show our support, the French rugby players will wear a rainbow shoe lace during the France-Fiji game on Saturday night.
"We're all in with you in this matter."