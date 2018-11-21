France to wear rainbow laces in support of Thomas

Thomas – capped 100 times by Wales – claimed to have been targeted for his sexuality after his country's 74-24 win against Tonga.

South Wales Police subsequently confirmed a 16 year-old boy had admitted assaulting Thomas and would be dealt with through restorative justice at the former player's request.

French Rugby Federation vice-president Serge Simon has now revealed that France will sport the multicoloured laces in solidarity with Thomas, who won the 2005 Heineken Cup final with Toulouse.

Dear @gareththomas14,

All of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you’ve been victim of.

To show our support, the French rugby players will wear a rainbow shoe lace during the France – Fidji game on Saturday night.

We’re all in with you in this matter. — Serge Simon (@DrSergeSIMON) November 20, 2018

