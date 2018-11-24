Farrell buoyed by Wallabies win

Co-captain Farrell scored England's final try after Jonny May, Elliot Daly and Joe Cokanasiga had already touched down in the Cook Cup clash.

England finished the month with three wins from four matches and has now recorded six straight wins over Australia for the first time, but Farrell wants his team to keep its eye on the prize ahead of a Rugby World Cup year in 2019.

"We're just looking one week at a time, this week we prepared for a tough Australia team," he said. "Those games are in the past now, we have to look forward.

"It's pretty simple how we played, we played direct and took it to them and things seemed to go our way after that."

Encouragingly for England, the likes of Kyle Sinckler, Mark Wilson and Cokanasiga impressed, while Manu Tuilagi came off the bench for his first international appearance since March 2016.

Farrell is encouraged by the strength in depth at England's disposal.

"I think we always back our players here," he said. "We have a brilliant squad, every time you look over your shoulder there are brilliant players everywhere, it's showed our togetherness. Hopefully that will get better.

"It's good to see Manu back and beating people, but it's all about the team in the second half."

There was a moment of contention on the stroke of half-time when Australia was denied a penalty try when Farrell seemingly shoulder charged Izack Rodda.

It prevented the Wallabies from going in front after finishing the half strong, but visiting skipper Michael Hooper was unwilling to be drawn on the decision.

"I've got no comment on that," he said. "I thought it was a really good contest the whole game. I think the game was played in a really good spirit throughout the day, it was back and forth.

"We were unable to get a run in the second half, our attack faltered a bit there."