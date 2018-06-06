Du Plessis and Steyn out of England series

Du Plessis and Steyn were set to start the first Test in Johannesburg on Saturday at hooker and inside centre respectively.

However unspecified injuries suffered in Montpellier's defeat to Castres in the Top 14 final last week have put paid to coach Rassie Erasmus' plans, the Springboks opting to withdraw the pair from the squad.

"Bismarck du Plessis and Frans Steyn have been withdrawn from the Springbok group because of injury," a Springboks statement read. "Both were injured while playing club rugby in France last weekend.

"They went for further investigations and specialist opinions and it was decided to withdraw them."

The Springboks lost their first game under Erasmus 22-20 to Wales last weekend but will be looking to preserve an unbeaten record in home Test series with England.