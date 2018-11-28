Crockett to captain Barbarians against Pumas

Crockett, who won 71 caps with the All Blacks and was part of the squad that won the Rugby World Cup in 2015, announced his retirement from international rugby earlier this year but will lead out the Baa-Baas at Twickenham on Saturday.

Eight South Africans are in the starting line-up, including Damian de Allende, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Siya Kolisi, Pollard and Du Toit - all of whom started in the Springboks' loss to Wales last weekend.

It will be just the third time the Barbarians have faced Argentina in their 128-year history, with each team winning one of the previous meetings.

Barbarians team to face Argentina: Jack Debreczeni, Tommaso Benvenuti, Tom English, Damian de Allende, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Handre Pollard, Leon Fukofuka; Wyatt Crockett, Schalk Brits, Trevor Nyakane, Luke Jones, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

Replacements: Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Anton Peikrishvili, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Jordan Taufua, Frank Lomani, Jesse Kriel, Elton Jantjies.