Cheika fumes over Farrell shoulder charge decision

England earned a record sixth straight win over the Wallabies thanks to tries from Jonny May, Elliot Daly, Joe Cokanasiga and Farrell.

Australia was in the ascendancy as the first half came to an end and was harshly not awarded the penalty try when Farrell seemed to unfairly challenge powerful lock Izack Rodda just shy of the try line.

That denied Australia the chance to lead at the break and Cheika says the incident was more blatant than Farrell's last-gasp shoulder charge on Andre Esterhuizen in England's contentious opening November international win over South Africa.

"Look, you can't definitively say that [the game changed at that moment] can you?" Cheika told Sky Sports. "But we had three disallowed tries because I'm counting that as one, and not even one referral back?

"Maybe we have to move Australia to the northern hemisphere, because after [Farrell's] shoulder charge [against South Africa] we went to a meeting with the referees and the refs categorically told us it's a penalty, so if that's a penalty then that's three penalties.

"To say he [Rodda] also dropped his shoulder is ludicrous."

Opposite number Eddie Jones was asked for his view, with the England coach jokingly replying: "The TMO is the most popular man in World Rugby! We'll leave it at that."

Cheika, though, conceded his side was soundly beaten.

"We needed to attack more, we gave too much ball away by kicking," he said. "Maybe to try and get some field position, but let's just get on and play some footie."