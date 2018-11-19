Care dropped but Hughes returns for England

Care started the weekend victory over Japan, but was replaced by Richard Wigglesworth around the hour mark after a poor first-half display from a much-changed England side.

The scrum-half was omitted from a 28-man squad to face the Wallabies, with Ben Youngs and Wigglesworth vying to replace him in the starting XV.

Centre Alex Lozowski and back-row Zach Mercer also miss out, but number eight Hughes has been called-up after serving a suspension.

Manu Tuilagi is included, but coach Eddie Jones said the injury-prone centre is unlikely to feature in the Cook Cup clash after missing the Tests against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan due to a groin strain.

Fly-half Piers Francis was also named in the group along with uncapped lock Elliott Stooke and back-row Ted Hill, who made his debut off the bench against Japan.

"It's about changing the squad and looking at how we can improve," Jones said. "Selection is always a response to performance."

Australia bounced back from defeat to Wales with a 26-7 victory over Italy.

England squad:

Forwards: Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, Alec Hepburn, Ted Hill, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Ben Moon, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Elliott Stooke, Sam Underhill, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.



Backs: Chris Ashton, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Piers Francis, Jonny May, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Richard Wigglesworth, Ben Youngs.