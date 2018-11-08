Biggar, Williams benched for Wallabies clash

Tomas Francis, Adam Beard and Josh Adams come into the team for the clash in Cardiff at the expense of Luke Morgan, Cory Hill and Dillon Lewis.

Hill and Lewis have been named among the replacements, but there is no place in the squad for Morgan.

Prop Francis, lock Beard and wing Adams have been rewarded for impressive performances on the tour of Argentina.

British and Irish Lions duo Biggar and Williams return to the squad after they were unavailable for last weekend's win over Scotland as the match was staged outside of World Rugby's international window.

Gareth Anscombe retains his starting berth at fly-half at the expense of Biggar and Adams get the nod over Williams.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Gareth Davies; Nicky Smith, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty.



Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rob Evans, Dillon Lewis, Cory Hill, Ellis Jenkins, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Liam Williams.