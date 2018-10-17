Big names return for Scotland's November Tests

Watch every Scotland home November international LIVE on beIN SPORTS & CONNECT

Gregor Townsend was without a number of high-profile stars for the June Tests against Canada, United States - who they became the first tier-one nation to lose to - and Argentina due to planned rest and injuries.

Alex Dunbar, Huw Jones, Sean Maitland, WP Nel, Gordon Reid, Ryan Wilson and Hamish Watson have also been recalled to a 40-man Scotland squad named by Townsend.

Scotland take on Wales on November 3, before home Tests against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

Townsend said in a statement: "We now begin the last 12 months of our preparations for Rugby World Cup 2019 with four Test matches in four weeks, a similar challenge to the one we'll face in Japan.

"We've named a 40-man group for this campaign, which highlights the quality of player that is now available to us and the competition for places.

"It also enables us to welcome more players into our training environment and hopefully give a few more players a taste of Test match rugby.

"It's going to be an exciting year for the squad but our primary focus is fixed on performing well against Wales – familiar opponents who have already recorded a win against us this year."

Scotland has also included uncapped trio Blade Thomson, Sam Skinner and Sam Johnson.

Scotland squad in full:

Forwards: Alex Allan, Simon Berghan, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, David Denton, Matt Fagerson, Ross Ford, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, Murray McCallum, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Gordon Reid, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Skinner, Blade Thomson, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Backs: Alex Dunbar, Dougie Fife, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Pete Horne, Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, Lee Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Finn Russell, Matt Scott, Tommy Seymour.