Bhatti pens one-year Glasgow extension

Scotland prop Bhatti has been an important member of the Warriors' run to the Pro14 semi-finals, featuring in 13 league matches this season.

The 24-year-old made his international debut against Samoa in November and took part in every game as Scotland finished third in the 2018 Six Nations.

"It's been a whirlwind of a year. I came in for my first pre-season as a professional, got the opportunity to start a game at the beginning of the season and then managed to start most of the games after that," he said.

"I then got in the Autumn Test squad and won my first cap for Scotland and played in all three games.

"I was playing for Scotland again in the Six Nations and now coming to the business end of the season I have eight caps and I've played 25 times for the club, so it's been a good first year as a professional.

"I just love being at this club. I want to keep improving as a player and I believe this is the right place for me to do that."