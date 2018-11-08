Best and Sexton return to strong Ireland side

An experimental side dismantled Italy 54-7 last week in Chicago, but hat-trick hero Jordan Larmour is one of only three players to keep his place as the Six Nations Grand Slam champion return to Dublin.

While Jacob Stockdale and Bundee Aki also remain, several big names return, led by Best in an all-new forward pack. Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong are also in the front row.

World Rugby Player of the Year nominee Sexton replaces Joey Carbery at fly-half. Centre Garry Ringrose is out with injury as Robbie Henshaw comes back in.

Larmour's continued opportunities at full-back come partially due to the absence of Rob Kearney.

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma has named a XV made up entirely of home-based players.

Guido Petti moves into the Pumas back row, while Santiago Medrano earns just his second Test start.

Ireland XV to play Argentina: Jordan Larmour, Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton, Kieran Marmion; Cian Healy, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster).

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway.

Argentina XV to play Ireland: Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Ramiro Moyano, Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Santiago Garcia Botta, Agustin Creevy, Santiago Medrano, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Guido Petti, Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: Julian Montoya, Juan Pablo Zeiss, Lucio Sordoni, Rodrigo Bruni, Tomas Lezana, Gonzalo Bertranou, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Matias Moroni.