Australia prop Alaalatoa pens new deal

The prop, who made his 10th start for the Wallabies in the 37-20 Bledisloe Cup defeat to New Zealand in Yokohama on Sunday (AEDT), is now contracted until the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Alaalatoa, 24, says he gave the opportunity of playing abroad some thought but could not turn his back on his country.

"I was already contracted for next year but when the opportunity came up to stay until the next Rugby World Cup, I discussed it with my family and the decision was a pretty easy one," he said.

"There's a great future ahead for the Wallabies. We have a young squad that's developing each year so I'm just excited to hopefully be part of this group and what it can achieve.

"There was a bit of interest from overseas which is always something you consider but for me, first and foremost, was to stay with Australian rugby and the Brumbies.

"We had a tough camp here [in Odawara, Japan] this week and a bit of a review from the disappointing result against the All Blacks.

"Really looking forward to the three Tests over in the UK. It's going to be tough but it's something the boys are keen for."