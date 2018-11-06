Ashton confident England can beat All Blacks

The world champion has only lost four matches since lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy in October 2015, and one in their last 14 Tests – against South Africa in Wellington in September.

Since that 36-34 defeat, the All Blacks have won four games in a row, including a 69-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo last weekend.

England has not tasted success over New Zealand since December 2012, but Ashton – who was part of that team – insists Eddie Jones' side must believe they can end that long wait at Twickenham this weekend.

"Anyone on the day is beatable," he told Sky Sports News. "It's just that they [New Zealand] win a lot more times than other teams do.

"They win so many in the last few minutes of the game, it's something you can't ever give up on. If you're off on any one little bit of your game, you're going to get hit.

"It's a great occasion playing them at Twickenham and hopefully I will get the opportunity to be part of it."

Ashton has the benefit of talking from experience, having featured in the 38-21 win over New Zealand six years ago, and he is relishing the chance to do it again after returning from a four-year exile against South Africa last weekend.

"I was obviously over the moon, a little bit on edge watching the game, you want to be involved so much but I was so happy to get on," added the 31-year-old.

"It's been a long time, four years is a long time in rugby.

"It feels like a long journey to get back so it was quite a proud moment for me to get back out there."