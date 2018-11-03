All Blacks win 100-point game with Japan

Laumape was among seven try-scorers for the All Blacks, who fielded a host of debutants, but their opponents also crossed five times during a frantic contest high on entertainment.

And while New Zealand was able to record a fourth emphatic victory in as many meetings with Japan, next year's Rugby World Cup hosts comfortably managed a record points haul against the All Blacks - having never previously hit double figures in Tests between the two.

Japan actually claimed the first try, Samuela Anise going over from a charge down after a Richie Mo'unga penalty had put the visitors in front.

Dane Coles, Mo'unga, Laumape (2) and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi all helped themselves to tries before the interval to put New Zealand in command, but Japan continued to pose a threat and both Hendrik Tui and Tim Lafaele touched down to make it 19-38 at the break.

The second period followed a similar pattern, with the All Blacks on top but Japan helping itself to two further scores, through Jamie Henry and Lafaele.

Laumape completed his hat-trick for New Zealand, while there were also two tries for impressive replacement George Bridge and one apiece for Waisake Naholo and Matt Proctor.