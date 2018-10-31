All Blacks, Wallabies headline massive month of rugby on beIN

beIN'S massive month of international rugby:

22 test matches

EVERY All Blacks test LIVE and EXCLUSIVE

Every Wallabies test LIVE

New Zealand's formidable All Blacks put their reputation and number-one world ranking on the line with highly-anticipated test matches against world number-two and three ranked England and Ireland respectively, this November.

Despite coming off a gruelling Rugby Championship campaign, in which the All Blacks suffered a rare loss to an improving Springboks side, Steve Hanson's side will be desperate to reassert its dominance against the best of the Northern hemisphere nations.

With the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan fast approaching, the November tests take on added importance for the world's best nations, with Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan all embarking on end-of-season tours in what shapes as a mouth-watering contrast of styles.

5 key GAMES:

England v South Africa

Sunday 4 November 2am, beIN 3 & CONNECT

England's first and last hit-out before the test against New Zealand comes against the only team that has beaten the All Blacks this year. The high point of South Africa's Rugby Championship campaign was a stunning 36-34 upset of New Zealand in Wellington, which outlined how much potential Rassie Erasmus's inconsistent side has. England beat South Africa at home twice in June and will fancy its chances in what shapes as an entertaining fixture.

England v All Blacks

Sunday 11 November 2am, beIN 1 & CONNECT

A clash of the rugby titans two years in the making, Eddie Jones's formidable England finally gets to test itself against the might of the All Blacks. Shortly after the Australian took over as coach of the Three Lions in 2016, England embarked on a 17-match winning streak, albeit they never crossed paths with Steve Hanson's outfit. While England's form has tapered over the past season, it will be desperate to make a statement against the World Cup favourite.

Wales v Wallabies

Sunday 11 November 4.20am, beIN 1 & CONNECT

A delicious double-header that starts with England taking on the All Blacks concludes with Wales desperate to break a 13-match losing streak against Australia stretching back to 2009. Warren Gatland's side may view this as the perfect opportunity, the Wallabies coming off a dismal Southern hemisphere campaign in which they limped to third with two wins from six matches and a -52 points differential. Wales went undefeated in three tour matches against Argentina (twice) and South Africa in June and will fancy its chances on home soil of breaking the nine-year drought and compounding Australia's misery.

Ireland v All Blacks

Sunday 18 November 6am, beIN 3 & CONNECT

Clear the schedule for this battle of rugby's top two nations. Ireland started the year by winning the grand slam, before going on to dominate the Wallabies in three bruising June tests. Joe Schmidt's team is one of three that have inflicted losses on the All Blacks in the last three years, having ended New Zealand's world record 18-match test winning streak in Chicago in 2016. Another win would see them catapult Steve Hanson's team into top spot on the world rankings.

England v Wallabies

Sunday 25 November 2am, beIN 3 & CONNECT

The Wallabies have been a happy prey for England under the guidance of Eddie Jones, who is yet to taste defeat against the nation of his birth. Jones's former Randwick team-mate, Michael Cheika, will desperate to end the season on a high with a win over the old enemy, but it won't be easy, England has racked up 173 points in five straight wins of Australia, averaging 34 points per test.

EVERY MATCH