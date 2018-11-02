LaLiga
All Blacks star Barrett shortlisted for rugby award hat-trick

Beauden Barrett could become the first player to be named World Rugby Player of the Year three times in a row after he was shortlisted for the award.

The New Zealand fly-half is among five contenders to land the prestigious gong in Monte Carlo.

Barrett's compatriots Richie McCaw and Dan Carter have been named the best player in the world three times apiece, but neither won it in three consecutive years.

Fellow All Black Rieko Ioane, scorer of 22 tries in 21 Tests, has also been shortlisted following another outstanding year.

Resurgent South Africa have two players on the shortlist; scrum-half Faf de Klerk and hooker Malcolm Marx.

Fly-half Johnny Sexton is another strong contender following his exploits in a glorious year for Ireland and Leinster. 

