All Blacks name 23-man squad to face Japan

Dalton Papalii and Matt Proctor have been named in the starting XV in their first All Blacks call-ups, while six other fresh faces are set to make their international debut from the bench.
Luke Whitelock, who captained New Zealand against France last year, gets the nod to lead the All Blacks against Japan.
“Firstly, on behalf of the entire All Blacks squad, we want to congratulate those players who’ll be making their Test debuts. It’s an exciting and special time for those players and their families, as well as their teammates who join them in recognising their achievement." All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said.
“We also congratulate Luke on becoming the latest All Blacks Test captain. He’s a natural leader, did a fantastic job leading the team against the French XV last year, and will be ably assisted by the senior players in the team.
“The team’s really excited at what lies ahead. While this is a relatively inexperienced group, the expectation is that when you pull on the black jersey, then a top performance is required. It’s important that the players embrace the expectation and enjoy it."
The rest of the All Blacks squad, including the likes of Sonny Bill Williams and Beauden Barrett are in Europe preparing for the remainder of the November internationals.
All Blacks starting XV:
1. Ofa Tuungafasi
2. Dane Coles
3. Angus Ta’avao
4. Patrick Tuipulotu
5. Jackson Hemopo
6. Vaea Fifita
7. Dalton Papalii
8. Luke Whitelock – captain
9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. Waisake Naholo
12. Ngani Laumape
13. Matt Proctor
14. Nehe Milner-Skudder
15. Jordie Barrett
Replacements:
16. Liam Coltman
17. Tim Perry
18. Tyrel Lomax
19. Dillon Hunt
20. Gareth Evans
21. Mitch Drummond
22. Brett Cameron
23. George Bridge