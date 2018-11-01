All Blacks name 23-man squad to face Japan

Dalton Papalii and Matt Proctor have been named in the starting XV in their first All Blacks call-ups, while six other fresh faces are set to make their international debut from the bench.

Luke Whitelock, who captained New Zealand against France last year, gets the nod to lead the All Blacks against Japan.

“Firstly, on behalf of the entire All Blacks squad, we want to congratulate those players who’ll be making their Test debuts. It’s an exciting and special time for those players and their families, as well as their teammates who join them in recognising their achievement." All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said.

“We also congratulate Luke on becoming the latest All Blacks Test captain. He’s a natural leader, did a fantastic job leading the team against the French XV last year, and will be ably assisted by the senior players in the team.

“The team’s really excited at what lies ahead. While this is a relatively inexperienced group, the expectation is that when you pull on the black jersey, then a top performance is required. It’s important that the players embrace the expectation and enjoy it."

The rest of the All Blacks squad, including the likes of Sonny Bill Williams and Beauden Barrett are in Europe preparing for the remainder of the November internationals.

All Blacks starting XV:

1. Ofa Tuungafasi

2. Dane Coles

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Patrick Tuipulotu

5. Jackson Hemopo

6. Vaea Fifita

7. Dalton Papalii

8. Luke Whitelock – captain

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Waisake Naholo

12. Ngani Laumape

13. Matt Proctor

14. Nehe Milner-Skudder

15. Jordie Barrett

Replacements:

16. Liam Coltman

17. Tim Perry

18. Tyrel Lomax

19. Dillon Hunt

20. Gareth Evans

21. Mitch Drummond

22. Brett Cameron

23. George Bridge