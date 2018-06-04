All Blacks lock Retallick to miss first test

A suspected pectoral injury will sideline Retallick for the clash at Eden Park in Auckland, Hansen announced.

The Chiefs second-rower – who is set to undergo scans – was replaced at half-time in the 34-20 Super Rugby loss to the Crusaders.

"I can't tell you anything for definite about Brodie, except that he won’t be playing on Saturday," Hansen said. "We've got to wait until the holidays over, so that we can get a scan."

Locks Luke Romano and Tom Franklin have been drafted into the All Blacks squad as injury cover.

After facing France in Auckland, the All Blacks will host to the European visitor in Wellington (June 16) and Dunedin (June 23).