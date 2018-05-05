Tributes pour in after Sir Alex rushed to hospital

The 76-year-old's son Darren, the current Doncaster Rovers manager, missed his team's game with Wigan Athletic on Sunday (AEST) owing to "severe family issues".

United has since confirmed reports that Ferguson, its manager for 27 years until 2013, is receiving treatment in hospital.

A United statement read: "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

We will keep Sir Alex and his loved ones in our thoughts during this time, and we are united in our wish to see him make a comfortable, speedy recovery. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

Best wishes began pouring in from all parts of the football world after the news broke early on Sunday morning (AEST), with messages of support from clubs and both current and former players across the globe.

My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following news that he underwent emergency surgery today pic.twitter.com/rvRWDrUM8h — Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2018

#LaLiga's thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson, his family and friends after hearing the news he had emergency surgery today. We wish him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/xNLqBjrXvE — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) May 5, 2018

Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson. Hope he makes a full recovery 🙏🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 5, 2018

After hearing the dreadful news this evening, everyone at @valenciacf_en would like to wish former @ManUtd manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery. 🙏 — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) May 5, 2018

Deep thoughts and best wishes Sir Alex Ferguson 🙏🏾 @ManUtd https://t.co/l0cK0H7teD — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) May 5, 2018

Thoughts and prayers are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family! Stay strong 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 5, 2018

Just heard the news about Sir Alex Ferguson. Wishing him and his family all the strength for a speedy recovery. #keepstrong — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) May 5, 2018

Our thoughts and best wishes are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family after his surgery earlier today. Everyone at UEFA wishes the former @ManUtd manager and UEFA Coaching Ambassador a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/Dl80hOOVG3 — UEFA (@UEFA) May 5, 2018

All my thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson. I wish you a full and speedy recovery. Stay strong! — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) May 5, 2018

Everyone at #CelticFC wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/aRmZZyRPAq — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 5, 2018

Everyone at #RangersFC sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson following emergency surgery this evening. pic.twitter.com/oWJJzDZqzV — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 5, 2018

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2018

We’re sending our best wishes to @ManUtd and Sir Alex Ferguson!



Hoping for a strong and speedy recovery 🙏 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 5, 2018

Everyone at #LUFC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and wish him a speedy recovery following his surgery today #FootballFamily pic.twitter.com/Qu5G16X9ZI — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 5, 2018

Hope and wish Sir Alex Ferguson to stay Strong and to have a full recovery!!🙏🏻😔 #PrayforSirAlex — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) May 5, 2018

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018

Thoughts and prayers sir alex 🙌🏾 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 5, 2018

Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Be strong Boss xx — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018