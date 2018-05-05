LaLiga
Tributes pour in after Sir Alex rushed to hospital

1:00 min

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was rushed to hospital early on Sunday (AEST) after suffering a brain haemorrhage, the club has confirmed.

The 76-year-old's son Darren, the current Doncaster Rovers manager, missed his team's game with Wigan Athletic on Sunday (AEST) owing to "severe family issues".

HOPES: Beckham and Rooney send support to Fergie

MATES: Allardyce prays after 'tragic' news

United has since confirmed reports that Ferguson, its manager for 27 years until 2013, is receiving treatment in hospital.

A United statement read: "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. 

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

Best wishes began pouring in from all parts of the football world after the news broke early on Sunday morning (AEST), with messages of support from clubs and both current and former players across the globe.

 

