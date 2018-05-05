Tributes pour in after Sir Alex rushed to hospital

The 76-year-old's son Darren, the current Doncaster Rovers manager, missed his team's game with Wigan Athletic on Sunday (AEST) owing to "severe family issues".
United has since confirmed reports that Ferguson, its manager for 27 years until 2013, is receiving treatment in hospital.
A United statement read: "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage.
"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."
Best wishes began pouring in from all parts of the football world after the news broke early on Sunday morning (AEST), with messages of support from clubs and both current and former players across the globe.