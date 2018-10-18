Left-back Shaw has been on the fringes for much of his time at Old Trafford, where he moved from Southampton in 2014, with manager Jose Mourinho singling him out for criticism on a number of occasions.

But impressive form in the 2018-2019 campaign has earned the 23-year-old a recall to the England set-up and a new deal at United.

Shaw started only eight Premier League games last term but has already played the full 90 minutes in seven top-flight matches this season for United, who are eighth in the table.