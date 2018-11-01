Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has visited King Power Stadium to pay his respects to the club's late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha, 60, and four other people were killed when his helicopter crashed outside the stadium shortly after last weekend's draw against West Ham.

Tributes have been sent in from across the football world over recent days and Ranieri joined the mourners at the club's home ground on Thursday, laying a wreath among the many tributes to the person he described as "a man of gold" in an interview with Sky Sport Italia earlier this week.

He was accompanied by his wife Rosanna, Srivaddhanaprabha's son Aiyawatt, and Srivaddhanaprabha's wife Aimon.

The Thai businessman was extremely popular among Foxes fans having overseen the extraordinary Premier League title success delivered by Ranieri's team in 2015-16.

It was the Italian's first top-flight league triumph and ample justification for what had been considered a surprise appointment the previous year.