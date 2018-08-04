The Brazil goalkeeper, signed last month in a world-record deal from Roma, had very little to do as the Reds dominated their penultimate pre-season friendly and deservedly thrashed the Serie A side.

It took Jurgen Klopp's team just four minutes to take the lead, James Milner lashing home left-footed from the edge of the area after Sadio Mane's cut-back.

Georginio Wijnaldum made it 2-0 soon after, exploiting suspect goalkeeping from Orestis Karnezis to head in Milner's pinpoint cross.

Milner, though, had to leave the field early in the second half with a nasty injury after a collision with Mario Rui.

Fans had to wait for Liverpool's third, but it eventually arrived just before the hour as the ball broke kindly for Mohamed Salah in the penalty area and he picked out the top-left corner.

Daniel Sturridge wasted a good chance to get in on the act but soon made amends, smashing home a rebound with 73 minutes on the clock.

Alberto Moreno wrapped things up a few moments later, beating Karnezis at his near post with a rasping 20-yard drive.

Milner's injury was the only negative for Jurgen Klopp, the England man requiring 15 stitches after leaving the field.

"I knew that he would get stitches because we saw it on the pitch. He’s in the dressing room so I have to see him first before I can say more," Klopp said.

"That's obviously the big shadow over that game."